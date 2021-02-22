DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens is planning to reopen this spring. The theme and water park was closed for all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elitch Gardens will first open to season pass holders on April 24, according to the park's website. The park plans to open to the general public the following weekend, on May 1.
"In preparation for Opening Day, we have developed significantly increased sanitation protocols and standards as well as communications and procedures for managing appropriate social distancing so that when our Guests and Team Members return, they can do so safely. As our opening date gets closer, we will make these policies available to view on our website," officials stated online.
If for some reason the park is unable to open for the 2021 season, Elitch Gardens plans to extend 2021 season passes for the 2022 season. Pass holders who are unable to visit the park for COVID-19 health issues can also move unused passes to the 2022 season.
2020 Season Passes will transfer to the new 2021 VIP Season Pass and will extend to the 2022 season if the park remains closed this year. For more information about tickets and season passes, visit elitchgardens.com/season-passes/2020.