BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield County is now the first one in the Denver metro area to meet requirements to be moved to Level Blue: Cautious on the COVID-19 dial. The county announced the change is effective as of Monday, Feb. 22.
The county cites an ongoing commitment from the community to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash their hands and not gather in large groups.
In January, the county was moved to Level Yellow.
Under Level Blue restrictions, restaurants, gyms and indoor events can operate at 50% capacity, or up to 175 people inside, whichever is fewer.
Restaurants can have unlimited capacity outdoors. Last call will be pushed to midnight.READ MORE: Colorado COVID-19 Dial
There is also no limit on the number of people in retail and office-based businesses.
Up to 50 people can play in organized sports, but personal gathering remain limited to 10 people from no more than two homes.
The county stresses businesses certified under the Back To Business program cannot operate under Level Green restrictions.MORE NEWS: Broomfield COVID-19 Information
Several other rural counties in Colorado are already operating under Level Blue restrictions.