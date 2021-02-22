(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to educate all of us about how mountain lions live as people move into the big cats’ spaces.
Wildlife officers in the northeast region of the state are researching how mountain lions behave in the wildland urban interface. They released educational video series on mountain lions. CPW Director Dan Prenzlow shared the following comment about the series:
“Sightings of mountain lions are increasing and we’ve had a couple high-profile attacks in the last two years. Thanks to sound management practices implemented over the years, mountain lions are doing quite well in Colorado. The challenge going forward will be balancing decreasing habitats and our exploding human populations, since we share the same spaces. This video series is meant to lay that all out.”
The video series is available on YouTube.