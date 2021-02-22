DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Lottery is preparing for the 19th year of gambling awareness and outreach as March Madness approaches. This year’s campaign is named “Awareness + Action.”
The agency says an estimated $10 billion is bet on NCAA basketball championship games each year. By contrast, Colorado Lottery says Coloradans wagered $30 million during the Super Bowl 55.
The National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) sees a 30% jump in calls during the month of March.
The Colorado Lottery says it will boost its Problem Gambling Awareness Month efforts with more digital and social media advertising to help gamblers identify addiction.
"Our goal each year is to reach more Coloradans and ensure that problem gambling services are more available and more accessible for those in need," said John Bundrick, director of the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado.
For more information about problem gambling and how to increase awareness and action on problem gambling, go to www.ncpgambling.org/pgam or www.problemgamblingcolorado.org.