Colorado Gambling Addiction Awareness Campaign Ramps Up Ahead Of March MadnessColorado Lottery is preparing for the 19th year of gambling awareness and outreach as March Madness approaches. This year's campaign is named "Awareness + Action."

The Ranch To Get Some Improvements After Operating As Coronavirus Alternative Care SiteThe Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland is getting ready to reopen to the public. The Ranch complex was set up as an alternative care site for coronavirus cases.

Seeding Begins In Pine Gulch Fire Burn AreaThe Bureau of Land Management began aerial and hand seeding the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar near Grand Junction on Monday. Hand crews and helicopters covered an estimated 22,000 acres with seeds.

Ragat Adan Held For Attempted Murder Following Home InvasionOne of three men who barged into a south Denver home Saturday night and ordered people to the ground in an attempted robbery later walked into an urgent care with gunshot wounds as his colleagues sped away.

Former Bank Teller Brianne Gypin Accused Of Stealing $27,000 From Customer AccountsA former teller at a U.S. Bank location in Boulder reportedly stole over $27,000 from customers' accounts. Investigators say Brianne Gypin, 34, admitted to making dozens of withdrawals, over a period of six months, by creating debit cards and forging checks.

Denver Principals Send City Leaders Letter To End Flavored Tobacco SalesA group of Denver Public School principals want the city to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

