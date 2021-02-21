CBSN DenverWatch Now
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – In-N-Out confirmed to CBS4 its newest location in Lone Tree will open on Monday, Feb. 22. Fans can grab their animal-style double-doubles and fries at 9171 W. Westview Road, near Park Meadows Mall.

Robert Dumont, an 18-year veteran of In-N-Out, will manage the Lone Tree location.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

The restaurant will hire about 80 people. There will be a covered patio with outdoor seating, and indoor seating for 74 guests, but onsite dining is currently not available. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, the burger chain confirmed they will open another location in Castle Rock.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours.

(credit: CBS)

The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.

In-N-Out is also considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.