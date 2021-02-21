LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – In-N-Out confirmed to CBS4 its newest location in Lone Tree will open on Monday, Feb. 22. Fans can grab their animal-style double-doubles and fries at 9171 W. Westview Road, near Park Meadows Mall.
Robert Dumont, an 18-year veteran of In-N-Out, will manage the Lone Tree location.READ MORE: FAA, United Airlines To Remove Some Boeing 777's From Service Under Emergency Directive
The restaurant will hire about 80 people. There will be a covered patio with outdoor seating, and indoor seating for 74 guests, but onsite dining is currently not available. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Last week, the burger chain confirmed they will open another location in Castle Rock.READ MORE: Denver Police Chase Down Homicide Suspects After Shooting
The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours.
The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.MORE NEWS: Aviation Expert Cautions Against Jumping To Conclusions About United Airlines Flight 328
In-N-Out is also considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.