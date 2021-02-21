DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo wants the public to help them wish one of their more popular residents a happy 4th birthday. Dobby, the reticulated giraffe, turns 4 years old on Feb. 28.
The zoo is asking you to send a 15 second video wishing him a happy birthday.
Dobby made a grand, surprise entrance in 2017 when his mom gave birth after being on birth control. At the time he weighed 73 lbs. and stood about 5 feet tall.
Now, he’s a healthy 1,500 lbs. and stands 12 feet high.
You can send your videos by emailing dztv@denverzoo.org.
The zoo says you can also symbolically adopt a zoo animal for as little $35, and in return, you receive a photo of your animal and a fact sheet. The money will help the zoo care for their animals.