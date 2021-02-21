DENVER (CBS4) — Three people are in custody after a woman was shot and critically injured Saturday night, the Denver Police Department announced late Sunday afternoon.
Officers encountered a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description 90 minutes after the shooting. DPD commanders authorized a pursuit and the suspect vehicle was forced into spinning out at the intersection of West Byers Place and South Tejon Street.
Three people ran from the crash scene. All three were apprehended after police locked down the area and systematically searched for them.
One adult male and a juvenile male have been arrested on Attempted First Degree Murder charges.
Charges are possible for the third individual, DPD stated in a press release.
None of the three has been identified by the department. Juveniles are not identified per protocol unless they are charged by prosecutors as adults.
The female victim of the shooting remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to DPD.
The shooting happened at 10:45 p.m. DPD described the woman as travelling westbound at the time of the shooting.
A DPD spokesman would not say if the victim knew the suspects or if the shooting could be classified as a road rage incident.