BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Broomfield homeowner was making his daughters sandwiches early Saturday afternoon when debris from a United Airlines plane dropped from the sky and smashed through his roof. Part of the debris pierced the ceiling of the kitchen area.

The man didn’t want to speak with CBS4 on camera, but he shared the following photos of the damage.

Copter4 also flew over the home and the hole in the roof could be seen clearly.

No one was hurt in the house, and no one in the neighborhood where other debris fell was hurt. Several other neighbors shared their experiences and close calls with CBS4, including Mark Moskovics.

Moskovics said he heard a loud boom and looked outside to see a large piece of debris fall in the street. His doorbell camera captured the moment as well.

Wow! Mark Moskovics’ Ring camera caught the moment this piece of debris came crashing down in his neighborhood in Broomfield. You can also hear other pieces coming down off-screen @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/bnQI4MVGSo — Conor McCue (@ConorMcCueTV) February 20, 2021

“So then I went upstairs to get my wife and baby who were napping upstairs and have them come down and make sure they were safe,” He said.

The door to an oil tank came even closer to Moskovics’ home, but nothing was damaged.

“I’m just glad everybody’s safe,” He said. “It’s kind of a miracle that the plane landed, everybody on the ground is safe.”

Lonnie Kermoade, who lives across the street, said it sounded like a “warzone” when debris was falling over the neighborhood. He and his wife took cover inside, and later came out to find only a small piece of debris in their yard.

“It could have been real tragic,” Kermoade said. “Fortunately, God was looking over everyone.”

The plane made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport shortly afterwards and no one on the plane was hurt.

