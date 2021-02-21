BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield Police released a three minute-long audio clip of 911 calls after United Airlines Flight 328 suffered an engine malfunction and debris fell onto the neighborhoods below. The debris was scattered across multiple neighborhoods and Commons Park.
No one was hurt on the ground or on the plane.
Broomfield police rushed to various scenes as dozens, perhaps more than a hundred, of 911 calls were being field by dispatchers.
"Hang on one second, we're getting blown up with 911 calls," one dispatcher said.
“I’m sure you are,” replied a caller.
One woman called 911 and told a dispatcher, “it almost landed on my head.”
The debris, including a piece known as the cowling of the engine, landed on yards, rooves and vehicles.
“Our communications center and patrol officers have been inundated with calls this afternoon. We are asking the community to only contact us now if they find a large piece of the plane. We appreciate all of the help we have received so far,” Broomfield police stated on social media Sunday.