CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Broomfield Police, Emergency Landing, Plane Crash, Plane Explosion, United Airlines Flight 328

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield Police released a three minute-long audio clip of 911 calls after United Airlines Flight 328 suffered an engine malfunction and debris fell onto the neighborhoods below. The debris was scattered across multiple neighborhoods and Commons Park.

No one was hurt on the ground or on the plane.

READ MORE: 'We Figured The Plane Crashed': Coloradan Counts Blessings After United Flight 328 Engine Explodes Overhead

(credit: CBS)

Broomfield police rushed to various scenes as dozens, perhaps more than a hundred, of 911 calls were being field by dispatchers.

BROOMFIELD, CO – FEBRUARY 20: A large piece of an airplane engine in the front yard of Kirby Klements on Elmwood St. near E. 13th Ave February 20, 2021. A United 777 airplane had an engine fail above and scattered parts over the entire nearby neighborhood and Broomfield Commons Park. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)”n”n

“Hang on one second, we’re getting blown up with 911 calls,” one dispatcher said.

READ MORE: Passengers On United Flight 328 Describe Moments After Engine Blew Apart

“I’m sure you are,” replied a caller.

BROOMFIELD, CO – FEBRUARY 20: In this aerial view from a drone, people walk past a home with a hole in the roof from falling debris from an airplane engine on February 20, 2021 in Broomfield, Colorado. An engine on the Boeing 777 exploded after takeoff from Denver prompting the flight to return to Denver International Airport where it landed safely. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

One woman called 911 and told a dispatcher, “it almost landed on my head.”

The debris, including a piece known as the cowling of the engine, landed on yards, rooves and vehicles.

“Our communications center and patrol officers have been inundated with calls this afternoon. We are asking the community to only contact us now if they find a large piece of the plane. We appreciate all of the help we have received so far,” Broomfield police stated on social media Sunday.

Danielle Chavira