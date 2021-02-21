'Desire To Be With My Family': Rockies' Ian Desmond Opts Out Of 2021 SeasonHe added “for now" in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return.

Peyton Manning Reveals In ESPN+ Show That His Twins Are ... Chiefs Fans?Peyton Manning's twins, Marshall and Mosley, are big Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes fans.

#3 Michigan Takes On #4 Ohio State Sunday: CBS' Bill Raftery Says Key Will Be 'Can Buckeyes Contain Hunter Dickinson'A clash between top four teams is set for Sunday on CBS and Raftery is looking forward to seeing what the Buckeyes answer is for the Wolverines talented freshman.

Trevor Story Focuses On Being 'Best Player He Can Be' As Rockies Open Spring TrainingTrevor Story won’t be focused on any trade rumors as he enters the final year of his 2-year, $27.5 million contract.

Colorado Loses To Oregon 60-56Oregon defeated Colorado 60-56 on Thursday night in a game where neither team had a double-figure lead.

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokić Voted Starter For 2021 NBA All-Star GameDenver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic will make his third consecutive NBA All-Star game, but this time it will be as a starter for the first time in his career.