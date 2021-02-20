BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police responded to the area near 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Saturday for reports of pieces from an aircraft falling from the sky. First responders say they aren’t aware of injuries.

Police say debris fell in several neighborhoods at around 1 p.m. They add the plane had engine trouble, but did not land in Broomfield.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Debris has been found at Commons Park and the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods. One picture shows a large, circular piece of metal resting right in front of a home.

Police say the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport.

United Airlines flight #328 headed to Honolulu from Denver International Airport had to turn around due to an engine issue.

Alex Renteria, DIA spokesperson says there are no reports of injuries.

A viewer, only identified as Cindy, shared a picture of the plane looking from the ground showing what appears to be one of the engines on fire.

Another viewer, Zach Allen, shared dashcam video from their Tesla as they drove north on Federal Boulevard. About 15 seconds into the video, the video shows an explosion in the sky coming from the plane.

Pilots in the cockpit can be heard alerting air traffic control of the mayday. Below is a clip of that transmission which can be heard at the 8:53 mark. Note: May not be suitable for all viewers.

The FAA released this statement:

A Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines returned to Denver International Airport and landed safety Saturday after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane’s flight path. The passengers deplaned on Runway 26-Right and were bused to the terminal. Please contact local officials and the airline for further information about the passengers. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. United Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the incident occurred.

Police ask if you have debris in your yard or near your home to leave it where it is and please call dispatch at 303.438.6405 to report as soon as possible.