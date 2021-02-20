CBS4 Black Journalists Share Experiences With Racism, Covering BLM DemonstrationsSome of the Black journalists at CBS4 shared their thoughts about covering recent incidents of racism, as well as their own personal experiences with discrimination.

Dr. Deb Saint-Phard Asks All To Choose Compassion Over PrejudiceA respected Colorado physician is asking people to choose compassion over prejudice.

Thierry Smith, 'A Real Soldier,' Remembered For Trailblazing Denver Sports RadioQuiet but confident, Thierry Smith was unlike anyone Denver sports fans had heard on the radio before.

Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Leaving A Lasting Impact Off The FieldJustin Simmons has made a name for himself on the field with his play, but his impact off the field has been far greater than stats could ever tell.

Nearly 100 Years Later, Black-Owned And Operated Lincoln Hills Recognized In Colorado HistoryConsidered an oasis back in the 1920s for Black people, Colorado's Lincoln Hills is now important piece of American history.

From Depression To Compassion: Former CU Football Player Josh Ford Inspires Montbello Youth With 'Cagebreakers'Josh Ford, from Denver's Montbello neighborhood, is showing triumph over adversity and hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams and know they can be accomplished.