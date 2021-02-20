JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a suspect they believe stole almost $1,000 worth of merchandise from a bike store. Deputies responded to the shop near Bowles Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard on Feb. 4.
They say the suspect used a walker and left in a black Volvo station wagon without any license plates.
Details about the merchandise were not released.
If you know more about the suspect or crime, you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff tip line at 303-271-5612.