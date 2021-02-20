DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday from Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4! We’re watching a fast-moving storm system and a cold front approaching the state from the north and west. This weather change should move into the Denver area around sunset this evening.

Ahead of the front it will be breezy at times today but our temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year. Most of Denver and the I-25 urban corridor will top out in the 40s this afternoon but a few places could briefly pop up around 50 degrees.

The cold front will have just enough moisture with it to kick up some bands of snow tonight. They should start developing between 5 and 6 pm and we could see some bursts of moderate snow through the evening.

Unfortunately this is not going to be a widespread snow. We will see a lot a variation due to the banding nature. The map below is my best estimate of potential snow totals as of this 9 am posting.

In general the lightest amounts will be north of Denver. Some places like Greeley and Fort Collins could miss out entirely. The highest amounts will be west and south of downtown Denver where some places could see as much as 4 inches of snow. We encourage you to watch CBS4 at 5pm for the latest from Meteorologist Dave Aguilera. He’ll be tracking the storm in real-time and will have any necessary updates to this forecast.

Looking ahead it will be windy and cooler on Sunday behind this cold front. Then we’ll get a fast warming trend to start the new week with temps in Denver hitting the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm arrives Tuesday night with colder weather and some snow back in the forecast for Wednesday. That weather system could stick around into Thursday if it cuts off from the main jet stream. Stay tuned!