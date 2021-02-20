BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Broomfield homeowner was making his daughters a sandwich early Saturday afternoon when debris from a United Airlines plane dropped from the sky and smashed through his roof. Part of the debris pierced the ceiling of the kitchen area.
The man didn’t want to speak with CBS4 on camera, but he shared the following photos of the damage.
Copter4 also flew over the home and the hole in the roof could be seen clearly.
No one was hurt in the house, and no one in the neighborhood where other debris fell was hurt. The plane made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport shortly afterwards and no one on the plane was hurt.
RELATED: United Plane Lands At Dia After Engine Problem, Debris Falls On Broomfield Neighborhood