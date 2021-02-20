LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A double rollover in Lakewood ended with one person dying on Friday night. The crashes happened on the southbound on-ramp to Highway 285 from westbound C-470.
Lakewood police say both drivers misjudged the turn, referred to as the cloverleaf, and crashed. Both vehicles rolled several times and landed on the service road to Bear Creek Lake Park.
The first vehicle had four people inside; a woman was ejected and died at the scene. Some of the passengers were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The second vehicle had five people inside, but no one was hurt.
Police say it doesn't appear drugs, alcohol or racing are factors. They add it appears the drivers were not familiar with the area or interchange.
Details about the victims were not released.