By Danielle Chavira
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Broomfield man’s truck is destroyed after a piece of a plane fell from the sky and landed on it. One of the plane’s engines exploded and caught fire mid-flight and sent debris raining down onto neighborhoods.

(credit: CBS)

Kirby Klement says the debris came within feet of crashing through his home and killing him. It instead landed on his truck.

Klements says insulation is fell like snow onto his home and neighborhood.

Broomfield police say, miraculously, there have been no reports of injuries given the massive debris field. The plane landed safely at DIA.

Those with debris and/or damage are also asked to contact Evan White in Risk Management with United Airlines to file property damage claims at evan.white@united.com.

Danielle Chavira