BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Broomfield man’s truck is destroyed after a piece of a plane fell from the sky and landed on it. One of the plane’s engines exploded and caught fire mid-flight and sent debris raining down onto neighborhoods.
Kirby Klement says the debris came within feet of crashing through his home and killing him. It instead landed on his truck.READ MORE: Plane Debris Falls From Sky & Onto Broomfield Neighborhoods
Kirby Klements owns the home which was hit by the large falling engine cowling today.
He tells @CBSDenver it came within 10ft of crashing through his home and killing him. Instead, it crushed his truck.
He said he came outside and it was “snowing” insolation from the aircraft. https://t.co/lU7rDv5cVA pic.twitter.com/oYNSFqhdJl
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) February 20, 2021
Klements says insulation is fell like snow onto his home and neighborhood.
Broomfield police say, miraculously, there have been no reports of injuries given the massive debris field. The plane landed safely at DIA.
Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement.
— United Airlines (@united) February 20, 2021
Those with debris and/or damage are also asked to contact Evan White in Risk Management with United Airlines to file property damage claims at evan.white@united.com.