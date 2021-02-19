(CBS4) — It’s a wild twist on a classic Colorado activity — fly fishing while floating down the Arkansas River on a chunk of ice! Morgan Peirce posted the video on social media and quickly racked up more than 36,000 likes on Tik Tok!

Peirce said her husband, Cade, was “catching a ride back to the truck” a few weekends ago.

“My kids and I had headed back to the truck for lunch when we heard yelling. We ran back down to the river to see Cade sailing down on a sheet of ice. We all got a good laugh out of it.”

She confirmed he was on the Arkansas River, “just down from Salida,” and said the ride lasted several minute. She sped up the video, saying the river was moving quite a bit slower than it appears.

Pierce emphasized that no one else should try this, unless they are very familiar with with area and the conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

“No one should attempt this unless it’s safe and they know the section of river they’re on pretty well,” Peirce told CBS4. “We know every hole on that section, and how deep it was at the time.”

“If it were to be deep and fast it could be potentially very dangerous.”

Morgan Peirce has shared many videos of her “wild family” enjoying outdoor activities in Colorado, including camping, hiking, boating and rock climbing.

Peirce says taking her young kids on adventures may be a lot of work, but “it’s always worth it.”