ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– What happened to Vicki Carpenter 36 years ago remains a mystery. The 24-year-old’s body was discovered in the Cherry Creek spillway about 6 weeks after she was last seen in 1985.
On the evening of Feb. 18, 1985, Vicki went to Knicks Restaurant and Saloon located at 7800 E. Hampden Ave., to participate in a fashion contest. About midnight, she left and headed home but never showed up.
Her mother, who had been on the phone all night trying to locate her, reported her missing the next day.
Witnesses at Knicks said they saw Vicki get into her white and maroon 1967 Buick by herself. The car was later found abandoned and disabled in a parking lot of an apartment complex about a half mile east of Knicks.
Vicki’s family knew something terrible happened because she would never leave her 3-year-old son or family.
On April 2, 1985, some children who had been fishing discovered Vicki's partially submerged body floating in the Cherry Creek spillway.
Anyone with information regarding what happened to Vicki is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.