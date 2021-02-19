(CBS4) – Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story won’t be focused on any trade rumors as he enters the final year of his 2-year, $27.5 million contract this season. The two-time All-Star became the subject of trade rumors after Nolan Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason.

“There’s no need for me to worry about will I be traded or anything that is out of my control,” Story told MLB.com. “That’s wasted energy. I like to put my energy into my friends, my family, ways to make myself a better baseball player, and a better leader for this team right now.”

Story is ascending as budding superstar as he has ranked as the No. 1 shortstop MLB Network position rankings. He also was listed as the No. 16 player overall by the network.

“It’s pretty special, man. I think we have a lot of talent in our game and to be ranked in the top 20 is pretty cool,” Story said.

Story had a .289 batting average, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, four triples and 13 doubles in 59 games in 2020. The stat he’s most proud of is his 15 steals, which was the most in the National League.

“I think the baserunning aspect of it for me is something that I put a lot of pride into,” he said. “It was a goal of mine to steal more bases and it is this year, too. Sometimes it’s kind of a lost art but it’s something that I take a lot of pride in. It’s a big part of my game.”

The Rockies first spring training game will be against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 28 at 1:10 p.m. and open the 2021 season at home versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 at 2:10 p.m.