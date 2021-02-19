DENVER (CBS4)- Peyton Manning will forever be part of Broncos franchise history thanks to his part in leading the team to a win in Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers. His four years with the organization came when his twins, Marshall and Mosley, were very young. Perhaps that’s why the pair of them have become fans of their dad’s former divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the latest episode of Manning’s ESPN+ series “Detail,” Manning was taking a look at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ play in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. As an aside, he mentioned that he had gone to the Chiefs game against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round the week before and noted that the twins were all decked out in Chiefs gear.

“I actually took my kids to the Chiefs-Browns game a couple weeks ago, sat up there with Eric Stonestreet, that’s Cam from ‘Modern Family,’ who basically looks like Andy Reid, I have to admit. My kids are decked out in Chiefs jerseys. They got Mahomes on, they got Tyreek Hill. (When) your kids are wearing Chiefs jerseys, you’ve just got to suck it up,” Manning said.

That was followed by a story about the Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf, coming up to Manning to request a picture which the former Broncos signal caller just couldn’t bring himself to do, having his kids take one with the Wolf instead. Still, bringing it full circle back to the play of Mahomes, he pointed out just how good the young QB has to be to have won himself some fans in Denver.

“The nerve of that mascot to ask me, but my kids wear Chiefs jerseys to a football game, and then we go skiing this past weekend, and my son’s in a Mahomes jersey to ski in and his buddy Zack is wearing a Mahomes Texas Tech jersey,” said Manning. “I mean everywhere I go, it’s Mahomes, Mahomes, Mahomes. Tells you what kind of great player he is if he’s got some huge 9-year-old fans out here in Denver, Colorado.”