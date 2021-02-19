DENVER (CBS4) – There has been another delay in the case of a security guard charged with shooting and killing a protester in Denver last October. Matthew Dolloff was working as a security guard for 9News when police say he shot and killed Lee Keltner during during a “Patriot Muster” demonstration.
Dolloff was supposed to enter a plea on Friday morning but his attorneys asked for a delay, saying the autopsy was not complete. However, when CBS4 called the coroner’s office, we were told the autopsy has been complete since Dec. 17 and provided a copy.
In court, the prosecutor also indicated they did not have the report.
Dolloff is claiming self-defense in the case. He is now due back in court on March 26.
RELATED: Denver Could Suspend Pinkerton’s License For Shooting Involving Unlicensed Security Guard Matthew Dolloff