By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – There has been another delay in the case of a security guard charged with shooting and killing a protester in Denver last October. Matthew Dolloff was working as a security guard for 9News when police say he shot and killed Lee Keltner during during a “Patriot Muster” demonstration.

Matthew Dolloff (credit: Denver Police)

Dolloff was supposed to enter a plea on Friday morning but his attorneys asked for a delay, saying the autopsy was not complete. However, when CBS4 called the coroner’s office, we were told the autopsy has been complete since Dec. 17 and provided a copy.

In court, the prosecutor also indicated they did not have the report.

Dolloff is claiming self-defense in the case. He is now due back in court on March 26.

