AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – City leaders in Aurora announced on Friday they expect to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain on Monday morning. The investigation is expected to be completed and delivered to them in the morning and then it will be made public immediately afterwards.

McClain, 23, died in August of 2019 after an encounter with Aurora police. He was walking home from a convenience store when someone called 911 to report a suspicious person.

Arriving officers tried to arrest McClain, who resisted and was not armed. Officers then put him in a carotid hold and he was tackled to the ground. Eventually, an Aurora Fire Department paramedic injected him with ketamine, a sedative. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital and was pulled off life support days later.

The three officers involved in McClain’s death were removed from patrol duty in June 2020. They have not been charged, but one, Jason Rosenblatt, has since been fired.

On Monday night the city plans to hold a special City Council session to where those results will be presented by the team who ran the independent investigation. That is scheduled to happen at 5 p.m. before the regular 6:30 p.m. City Council meeting. The study session will be available for viewing on AuroraTV.org or Comcast Channels 8/880 in Aurora. A formal news conference is also planned for Tuesday.

A separate investigation into McClain’s death by a grand jury is also underway on the state level.

Earlier this month the Aurora Civil Service Commission upheld the terminations of officers who took pictures near where McClain was detained before his death. One photo shows the officers reenacting the carotid hold used on McClain. The photo doesn’t depict Rosenblatt, but he was fired after the image was sent to him and his response was “Haha.”