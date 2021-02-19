LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested a Loveland woman in an area north of Longmont early Friday morning. D’kota Haley, 28, is in custody.
Authorities said they spotted a stolen truck from Lakewood and tried to pull it over just after midnight but the driver took off. Eventually officers stopped the truck, and that's when they say Haley got out and ran. She was quickly stopped.
She now faces several charges including eluding and reckless driving.
According to online court records, Haley had missed an appearance Tuesday in Larimer County court for a similar incident late last year. She was arrested Dec. 3rd and charged with felony eluding and vehicle theft among the six charges. A Larimer warrant for her arrest was issued Wednesday after her failure to show up in court.