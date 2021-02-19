DENVER (CBS4) – Denver District Attorney Beth McCann says a deadly officer-involved shooting last summer was justified. A legal review of the Aug. 15 shooting that was released on Friday determined there will be no criminal charges for Derek Goodyear, an agent with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company.
McCann said Goodyear was justified in using deadly physical force to defend himself on or near railroad property close to 46th Avenue, the National Western Complex and the South Platte River.
An investigation says Goodyear was attempting to detain William Wallace after he was suspected of trespassing but Wallace fought back and was able to grab a dagger from agent Derek Goodyear’s vest and stab him multiple times. That’s when Goodyear shot and killed Wallace.
“Wallace chose to fight rather than be peaceably arrested,” McCann wrote.