By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College, Thronton News

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The national coin shortage helped one school with a spending spree. Office Depot is among some businesses asking customers to round up their total, and donate that change to charity.

(credit: CBS)

The Office Depot in Thornton collected the difference and gave all the proceeds to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College. The Denver school had $18,566 to spend in two hours on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

Faculty and staff raced to grab what they could. The principal didn’t believe it when she got the email.

“This type of email could read like a prank, but it’s not, this is real. I was super excited to find out that information,” said principal Kimberly Grayson.

(credit: CBS)

The store said it collected the money from mid-November to early January.

Jennifer McRae