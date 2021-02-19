CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Castle Rock News

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The Castle Rock Police Department is using therapy dogs. The department will be the first law enforcement agency in Colorado to partner up a therapy dog with a school resource officer.

(credit: Castle Rock Police)

“Buttercup” is a 2-year-old golden sheltie mix. She will start work next week at Castleview High School. Police believe that Buttercup will help bridge the gap with students on a variety of calls.

(credit: Castle Rock Police)

Dogs also have a history of de-escalating certain situations and research shows that pets can have a positive impact on mental health.

