CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The Castle Rock Police Department is using therapy dogs. The department will be the first law enforcement agency in Colorado to partner up a therapy dog with a school resource officer.
“Buttercup” is a 2-year-old golden sheltie mix. She will start work next week at Castleview High School. Police believe that Buttercup will help bridge the gap with students on a variety of calls.
Dogs also have a history of de-escalating certain situations and research shows that pets can have a positive impact on mental health.