DENVER (CBS4)– In recognition of Black History Month, Buffalo Soldier Fish and Chips and Seafood launched its second food truck on Friday. This truck has a special exhibit of Black art.
Owner Kenneth McCray showed off his extensive collection.
“This is just through the month, because once I start frying up in this truck, there will be grease everywhere… Ha! But so yeah, for the day, tomorrow and the last weekend, we’ll be out here with this exhibition showing you guys and just sharing what I have collected over the years cause it’s very important to me, the history of Black America,” said McCray.
McCray named his trucks after the heroic Buffalo Soldiers who helped protect the settlers after the Civil War. The works of art are on display at the Family Dollar north side parking lot on Yampa Street in Denver.