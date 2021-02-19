DENVER (CBS4)– Rescue calls are up 300% this year for the Alpine Rescue Team. The crew covers Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties.
Rescuers say most of the calls are avalanche-related and lost people. They’re trying to figure out how to communicate the message to backcountry skiers, boarders and snowmobilers that they need to be careful. A total of 11 people have died in avalanches in Colorado so far this season.READ MORE: As COVID-19 Evolves, Vaccines May Need To Be Retooled
“What’s it like getting that call and getting to the mountain and searching for this person?” CBS4’s Dominic Garcia asked.READ MORE: 'We Can't Live Here': Boulder County Faces Lawsuits Over Industrial-Scale Compost On Open Space
“It’s not a fun feeling, it’s not a fun feeling to drive in the mountains thinking, ‘How am I going to help this person today, are we gonna get there in time and what can we do to help this person get out of their situation?'” answered Dawn Wilson with the Alpine Rescue Team.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Economy Suffers As Pandemic Drags On
Rescuers ask that everyone headed into the backcountry be careful, have the right gear, know the snow conditions and be prepared to turn around and go home if there is any risk.