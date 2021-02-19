CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — UCHealth is planning to give 10,000 people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event at Coors Field this weekend.

The large-scale vaccination clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the parking lots north of Coors Field.

The first mass vaccination clinic at Coors Field was held on Jan. 30 and 31.

People arrive for Covid-19 vaccination at a drive through setup at Coors Field baseball stadium on January 30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (credit: CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Anyone may sign up for UCHealth’s vaccine list on our website at www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine. Anyone who doesn’t have access to a computer or smartphone may call UCHealth’s vaccine hotline at (720) 462-2255. As vaccine and appointments are available, UCHealth will reach out to those on the list to let them make an appointment.

