DENVER (CBS4) — UCHealth is planning to give 10,000 people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event at Coors Field this weekend.
The large-scale vaccination clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the parking lots north of Coors Field.
The first mass vaccination clinic at Coors Field was held on Jan. 30 and 31.
Anyone may sign up for UCHealth’s vaccine list on our website at www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine. Anyone who doesn’t have access to a computer or smartphone may call UCHealth’s vaccine hotline at (720) 462-2255. As vaccine and appointments are available, UCHealth will reach out to those on the list to let them make an appointment.