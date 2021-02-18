COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared videos and pictures of some deer riding out Wednesday’s snowy weather in Colorado Springs.
"Riding the storm out," CPW tweeted.
“Wonder how the deer handle a storm? They bed down and ride it out. Like these bucks,” CPW tweeted.
Officials said there were four bucks in the group on a hillside in Rockrimmon neighborhood.
"As the storm intensified, they hunkered down and the let snow pile up on their antlers and fur," officials tweeted.
At one point a buck even laid its head down in the snow.
Suddenly, the buck dropped its head into the snow and rolled it back and forth. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/V700zGPhNB
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 18, 2021
It later popped its head back up, and continued chewing.