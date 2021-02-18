Residents In Weld County Can No Longer Stay In RV's When Self Quarantining Due To COVID-19The counties board of commissioners had changed a zoning code to allow residents to use RV's on their property but have now gone back to a 7 day restriction for camping only.

41 minutes ago

Crews Are Investigating The Cause Of A House Fire In AuroraThe fire started before seven this morning but thankfully no one was injured.

47 minutes ago

Kirkland Museum Of Fine And Decorative Art Closed After Water Valve BurstsThe Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art in Denver is temporarily closed after a water valve burst due to the recent freezing cold temperatures.

50 minutes ago

Boulder Woman Falls Into Gulley On Flagstaff Mountain During SnowstormA 20-year-old Boulder woman was rescued on Wednesday after slipping and falling in a gulley near the Baseline Picnic Area on Flagstaff Mountain. It happened during the snowstorm in the evening.

50 minutes ago

Dogs Injured, Killed In Mountain Lion Attacks In Estes ParkColorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people in Estes Park about recent reports of mountain lion attacks on dogs.

51 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Cases Rising, DPD Police Chief Assures Staying Home 'Doesn't Mean You Have Have To Stay With Your Abuser'When Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen took office in July of 2018, he implemented a Domestic Violence Prevention Program. It is a cause close to his heart.

3 hours ago