By Anica Padilla
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared videos and pictures of some deer riding out Wednesday’s snowy weather in Colorado Springs.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Riding the storm out,” CPW tweeted.

“Wonder how the deer handle a storm? They bed down and ride it out. Like these bucks,” CPW tweeted.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officials said there were four bucks in the group on a hillside in Rockrimmon neighborhood. 

“As the storm intensified, they hunkered down and the let snow pile up on their antlers and fur,” officials tweeted.

At one point a buck even laid its head down in the snow.

It later popped its head back up, and continued chewing.

