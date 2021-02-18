DENVER (CBS4) – Some burglars are on the run after they were caught snoozing mid-crime. Denver police say the suspects are wanted for a burglary on Sunday on East Chenango Avenue in the southern part of the city.
Investigators say the group busted into the victim’s apartment and were found sleeping in the victim’s bed. The group also stole several items.
Police are urging anyone who recognizes the people shown in surveillance photos that were released on Wednesday to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.