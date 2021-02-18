CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Burglaries, Colorado News, Crime Stoppers, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Some burglars are on the run after they were caught snoozing mid-crime. Denver police say the suspects are wanted for a burglary on Sunday on East Chenango Avenue in the southern part of the city.

(credit: Denver Police)

Investigators say the group busted into the victim’s apartment and were found sleeping in the victim’s bed. The group also stole several items.

(credit: Denver Police)

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the people shown in surveillance photos that were released on Wednesday to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Jesse Sarles