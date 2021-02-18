WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ken Buck is reacting to the Biden administration’s immigration bill. The plan would offer a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.
The plan would automatically make farmworkers, temporary status holders, and those undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, known as DREAMERS, eligible for green cards and after three years, apply for citizenship. The plan would establish an 8-year path to citizenship for other eligible undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. by the beginning of the year. They would need to undergo background and national security checks and file taxes.
“There will be millions of people that try and come across the border in the next few years counting on the same kind of plan in the future, if you don’t have border security as part of your world plan and you don’t enhance the number of border patrol agents and interior enforcement with ICE, it’s a serious problem,” said Buck, a Republican representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.
Buck also expressed concerns about how the immigration plan would impact wages for middle class workers.