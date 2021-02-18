DENVER (CBS4) – Flags are lowered on public buildings across the state on Thursday as a tribute to Val Vigil, a former Colorado state representative who died. Vigil, who represented the Thornton area, served in the Colorado State Legislature for four terms.
The governor’s office wrote in a news release that during his time in office (from 1999 to 2006) Vigil worked to improve higher education opportunities for Colorado students and played a key role in the passage of a bill that grants in-state tuition to undocumented students.
“Val was a good friend and an inspiring public servant. Colorado lost a great person and public servant who touched so many lives,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a prepared statement.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday morning for Vigil at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish in Northglenn. He is survived by Annabelle, his wife, and two daughters.