SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the list of Colorado school closings on Thursday
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Adams County News, Colorado Legislature, Colorado News, Denver News, Half Staff Flags, Northglenn News, Thornton News

DENVER (CBS4) – Flags are lowered on public buildings across the state on Thursday as a tribute to Val Vigil, a former Colorado state representative who died. Vigil, who represented the Thornton area, served in the Colorado State Legislature for four terms.

Rep. Val Vigil

Rep. Val Vigil in 2006 (credit: Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The governor’s office wrote in a news release that during his time in office (from 1999 to 2006) Vigil worked to improve higher education opportunities for Colorado students and played a key role in the passage of a bill that grants in-state tuition to undocumented students.

“Val was a good friend and an inspiring public servant. Colorado lost a great person and public servant who touched so many lives,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a prepared statement.

Val Vigil

(credit: CBS)

A memorial service will be held on Thursday morning for Vigil at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish in Northglenn. He is survived by Annabelle, his wife, and two daughters.

Jesse Sarles