AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora is launching an online tool, Engage Aurora. It’s an additional way for the community to participate and offer feedback on city projects and programs.
“Public input is a very important part of decision-making here, and providing a venue for meaningful conversations takes that public participation to the next level,” said City Manager Jim Twombly in a statement. “We want to make sure residents can provide feedback in the way that is most comfortable and convenient to them. Engage Aurora will serve as one vital tool in that process.”
Engage Aurora will be used by all city departments for many projects and programs, from emergency preparedness, water construction and recreation projects to mobility studies. It will not replace traditional outreach and public engagement but is designed to add opportunities for public input.
Engage Aurora is provided by Boulder-based software company Bang the Table.