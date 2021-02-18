SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the list of Colorado school closings on Thursday
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – State Representative Donald Valdez, a Democrat representing parts of southern and southwestern Colorado, announced Thursday morning that he is vying to unseat U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert in 2022. The announcement came in a video posted to his Twitter page.

Valdez won his General Election matchup against Republican challenger Logan Taggart by a 57-42 margin in November 2020. He was first elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2017. Valdez previously ran for the CO-3 seat in 2020, but withdrew before the Democratic primary. Diane Mitsch Bush won the primary and lost to Boebert in the 2020 General Election.

Valdez is a fifth-generation native Coloradoan. He graduated from Centauri High School in Conejos County.

