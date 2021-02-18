DENVER (CBS4) – State Rep. Donald Valdez, a Democrat representing parts of southern and southwestern Colorado, announced Thursday morning that he is vying to unseat Congresswoman Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2022. The announcement came in a video posted to his Twitter page.
As a Coloradan, I was horrified to see Lauren Boebert fan the flames of insurrection.
Now, I'm running for CO-3 to fight for truth and restore dignity to our district.
— Donald Valdez for Colorado (@DonaldValdezCO) February 18, 2021
Valdez won his general election matchup against Republican challenger Logan Taggart by a 57-42 margin in November 2020. He was first elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2017. Valdez previously ran for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat in 2020, but withdrew before the Democratic primary. Diane Mitsch Bush won the primary and lost to Boebert in the 2020 general election.
Valdez is a fifth-generation native Coloradoan. He graduated from Centauri High School in Conejos County.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan is among several other Democrats who have already announced they are in the ring to run in the party’s primary election and ultimately challenge Boebert after the congresswoman has spent only a short time in Congress.