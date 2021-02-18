DENVER (CBS4) – Light, fluffy snow fell along the entire Front Range late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday. Snow totals ranged from less than 1 inch on the east side of the metro area to nearly 1 foot in the foothills.

Denver officially measured 0.8″ at the airport. That brings the total for the season to 22.8″ which is about 9″ below normal through February 17.

Most areas along the Front Range saw much more snow than the airport. Below are snow totals through early Thursday morning:

Larkspur 11.0″

Pinecliffe 10.6″

Monument 10.0″

Jamestown 9.8″

Boulder 7.8″

Ken Caryl 6.0″

Boulder 5.5″

Lakewood 5.0″

Louisville 4.0″

Arvada 3.5″

Denver (Downtown) 3.2″

Berthoud 3.0″

Fort Collins 3.0″

Highlands Ranch 2.6″

Castle Rock 2.6″

Aurora 1.8″

Greeley 0.9″

Denver (DIA) 0.8″

The remainder of the day on Thursday will be dry under gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs only around 32 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

It will also be mainly dry in the mountains which is a significant change. It’s been snowing everyday for more than a week in most mountain areas. And although it will be dry with periods of sun in the mountains, it won’t exactly be warm with highs reaching only the teens and 20s in mountain towns.

The next storm to reach Colorado will arrive on Friday with a good chance for redeveloping in the mountains. The best chance for snow in the high country will be on Saturday with 2-6 inches of accumulation at most ski areas. The Steamboat area could get even more.

In terms of snow in Denver, the chance is smaller compared to Wednesday but a quick shot of snow is possible in the metro area late in the afternoon into the evening on Saturday.

Warmer weather is still on track to FINALLY arrive early next week.