By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic will make his third consecutive NBA All-Star game, but this time it will be as a starter for the first time in his career.

The NBA announced Jokic has been selected as a starter for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Mar. 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 14: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Ball Arena on February 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jokic, 25 becomes the first Nugget to start an All-Star game since Carmelo Anthony in 2011 and joins Alex English and David Thompson as the only Nuggets players to be selected to three straight NBA All-Star games. He also becomes the fifth Nuggets player to be selected to three or more All-Star games. The others are Anthony, English, Thompson, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Jokic, is dominating on the court averaging 24.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.5 steals, which are all career-highs. Jokic helped to guide the Nuggets to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2009 last season.

Denver is 15-13 and sits in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. They will look to end their two-game losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 5 p.m.

