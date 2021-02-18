CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Coronavirus, Weld County News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 have been found in Weld County. The mutated viruses are the United Kingdom variant and L452.

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.
(Credit:NIAID-RML)

There are multiple variants of coronavirus circulating around the world. Research is ongoing to determine how virulent these variants are but current evidence shows the UK variant spreads more easily than the original virus.

The State of Colorado and Weld County Health Department are working together to conduct contact tracing of the people identified with and exposed t the new variant COVID-19 viruses.

