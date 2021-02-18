WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 have been found in Weld County. The mutated viruses are the United Kingdom variant and L452.
There are multiple variants of coronavirus circulating around the world. Research is ongoing to determine how virulent these variants are but current evidence shows the UK variant spreads more easily than the original virus.
The State of Colorado and Weld County Health Department are working together to conduct contact tracing of the people identified with and exposed t the new variant COVID-19 viruses.