THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The national coin shortage helped one school with a spending spree. Office Depot is among some businesses asking customers to round up their total, and donate that change to charity.
The Office Depot in Thornton collected the difference and gave all the proceeds to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College. The school had $18,566 to spend in two hours on Thursday.READ MORE: 'We Still Are Suffering': Coloradans Discuss Wildfire Recovery & Prevention With Rep. Joe Neguse, State Leaders
Faculty and staff raced to grab what they could. The principal didn’t believe it when she got the email.READ MORE: 'It Would Completely Change My World': Dreamer Reacts To Proposed Path To Citizenship
“This type of email could read like a prank, but it’s not, this is real. I was super excited to find out that information,” said principal Kimberly Grayson.MORE NEWS: Denver Could Suspend Pinkerton's License For Shooting Involving Unlicensed Security Guard Matthew Dolloff
The store said it collected the money from mid-November to early January.