(CBS4) — A new study by WalletHub found Colorado is among the top five most educated states in the nation. Researchers compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined factors such as educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Colorado ranked first in percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults, second in percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, and first in the gender gap in educational attainment.
WalletHub ranked the top five most educated states in America include:
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Connecticut
- Vermont
- Colorado
The least educated states, according to WalletHub, are: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.