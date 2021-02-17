DENVER (CBS4) — During the State of the State Address on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis thanked U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) for their work on federal COVID-19 relief acts.
"I also want to express my deep appreciation for the federal COVID relief acts," Gov. Polis said. "We have two members of our federal delegation with us today, Congressman Crow and Congressman Neguse."
Lawmakers stood as they gave Crow and Neguse a round of applause.
The State of the State was presented a month later than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I supported legislation passed by Congress that provided emergency funding to help ensure communities and states have the resources they need to combat the spread of this disease, as well as legislation to address the economic impacts Americans are experiencing as a result of the coronavirus," Neguse stated on his website.
“I will continue to monitor this public health emergency and work with my colleagues to ensure that Colorado has the resources needed to keep constituents safe.”
Rep. Neguse, a rising star in the Democratic party, achieved national acclaim last week as he played a lead role in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Crow also received national attention recently, after a photo was captured of him comforting Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) inside the U.S. House when pro-Trump rioters breeched the U.S. Capitol.
In January, Crow was among a group of lawmakers who introduced legislation to create the Health Force.
“The Health Force, Resilience Force, and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act (Health Force Act) would recruit, train, and employ Americans to expand our public health workforce to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, aid the country’s lagging vaccine distribution campaign, and strengthen America’s longer-term public health response,” Crow’s website states. “In addition to helping solve our public health worker shortage, the bill would help provide jobs for thousands of recently unemployed Americans and support the country’s recovery efforts.”