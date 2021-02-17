CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Starting March 3, RTD will host public meetings to talk about quiet zones along the A, B, G and N lines. The meetings will cover topics like use of train horns and the Federal Railroad Administration’s Quiet Zone safety requirements.

(credit: CBS)

Below is information for each meeting:

University of Colorado A Line Quiet Zone Meeting
Wednesday, March 3, noon-1 p.m.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or call in (audio only): +1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 976 227 877#

B & G Lines Quiet Zone Meeting
Thursday, March 4, noon-1 p.m.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or call in (audio only): +1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 476 585 618#

N Line Quiet Zone Meeting
Friday, March 5, noon-1 p.m.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or call in (audio only): +1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 169 466 186#

