DENVER (CBS4) – Starting March 3, RTD will host public meetings to talk about quiet zones along the A, B, G and N lines. The meetings will cover topics like use of train horns and the Federal Railroad Administration’s Quiet Zone safety requirements.
University of Colorado A Line Quiet Zone Meeting
Wednesday, March 3, noon-1 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Or call in (audio only): +1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 976 227 877#
B & G Lines Quiet Zone Meeting
Thursday, March 4, noon-1 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Or call in (audio only): +1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 476 585 618#
N Line Quiet Zone Meeting
Friday, March 5, noon-1 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Or call in (audio only): +1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 169 466 186#