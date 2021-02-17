DENVER (CBS4)– The Museum for Black Girls is opening in Denver this Friday. The museum features an interactive, multi-room installation that illustrates the Black female experience.
Founder Charlie Billingsley said she was inspired by her own experiences growing up. She started the museum because her daughter was often insecure about her Black girl features. Billingsley wanted her daughter to know that those features are beautiful and decided to do something that would amplify women of color and celebrate their beauty.
The pop up museum will be open through April. It is located in RiNo at 1439 26th St., that’s near 26th and Walnut.
LINK: Museum for Black Girls