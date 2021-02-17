DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday Gov. Jared Polis delivered his third annual State of the State Address to lawmakers and shared proposals for changes to the state tax code. He described them as “substantial and comprehensive tax relief” and they include not taxing Social Security and helping small businesses.

His complete comments on those subjects from the middle of the speech were as follows.

“And as Coloradans face tough times, we need to help folks get back on their feet and make life more affordable in our state — from job training, to more affordable housing, to reducing the tax burden on middle-class families. From the start of my administration, we have worked together to make Colorado’s tax code more fair by getting rid of special interest tax breaks that benefit the few, and using those savings to lower taxes for the rest of us. This year I propose we eliminate the business personal property tax for tens of thousands of small businesses, reducing paperwork and protecting them from onerous tax requirements. This will save small businesses time and money and let them focus on what matters — their customers, their services, and their products. To help hardworking Coloradans, I propose we double the Earned Income Tax Credit, and provide up to $600 in tax credits per child for nearly 200,000 families in our state through the Colorado Child Tax Credit. And I propose that we stop taxing seniors’ Social Security benefits. Many seniors live on fixed incomes and we should not tax the Social Security benefits they depend on.”

Polis also spoke about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s historic wildfires in his annual address.