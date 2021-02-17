ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 270 in Adams County was closed Wednesday afternoon after a chase and two crashes, one involving an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy. The lanes were reopened at around 3:30 p.m.
The situation started with a call about a possibly stolen vehicle at Valley High Motel.RELATED: RTD Schedules Meetings On A, B, G & N Lines Quiet Zones
Sheriff’s officials say the suspect backed into a deputy at the motel and then left the scene. Other deputies chased the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the deputy will be okay.RELATED: Unifying America: Diverse Choir Group Tackles Tough Conversations About Race Relations, Equality
Officials say the suspect drove on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate and hit a civilian’s car. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is now in custody.MORE: COVID In Eagle County: Businesses Prepare To Submit Five Star Certification Applications