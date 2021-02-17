CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 270 in Adams County was closed Wednesday afternoon after a chase and two crashes, one involving an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy. The lanes were reopened at around 3:30 p.m.

The situation started with a call about a possibly stolen vehicle at Valley High Motel.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect backed into a deputy at the motel and then left the scene. Other deputies chased the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the deputy will be okay.

Officials say the suspect drove on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate and hit a civilian’s car. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is now in custody.

