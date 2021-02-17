DENVER (CBS4) – Another Coloradoan has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, appeared in a Denver federal courtroom Wednesday afternoon on charges including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.
In a federal affidavit filed Wednesday, prosecutors say Croy told a witness "I was there," and sent a picture of himself next to a bust of Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. Capitol. That witness then sent the FBI the picture of Croy, pictured on the right, with another person identified by law enforcement as Terry Lindsey, another Capitol rioter.
Videos also sent to the FBI from the witness and D.C. Metropolitan Police body show Croy on the Capitol grounds.
A social media search revealed a Twitter reply to Rep. Lauren Boebert, stating “fellow Coloradan we will be there” in response to her Dec. 27, 2020 tweet saying “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?”
Croy's Twitter has subsequently been disabled.
Croy was taken into custody by the FBI Wednesday morning. He appeared from federal detention on Wednesday afternoon in front of a U.S. District Court judge through a video teleconference. The judge set his bond at $5,000 and said that terms of his release include he must not leave the state of Colorado and is not to go near any government buildings.