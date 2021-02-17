DENVER (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic won’t put a stop to one of the American Lung Association’s biggest fundraisers. The Fight for Air Climb typically happens in March in the stairwells of the Republic Plaza.
This year, the climb will happen in May at Coors Field. Participants will walk up and down the stadium stairs for one mile.
The American Lung Association says holding the event outside will be a safer option, with people able to social distance while wearing masks.
Money from the Fight for Air Climb will not only benefit research to end lung disease but it will also go toward finding new treatments for COVID-19.