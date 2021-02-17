ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people in Estes Park about recent reports of mountain lion attacks on dogs. In both incidents, the owners reported seeing the mountain lion attack their dogs outside of their home.
The first attack happened on Feb. 11 in the Prospect Mountain area. CPW said that dog survived.RELATED: 7th Colorado Man, Glenn Wes Lee Croy, Charged In January U.S. Capitol Riot
A second dog was killed in an attack on Feb. 15 near the Beaver Meadows entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park off Eagle Cliff Road.RELATED: Search For Missing Snowmobiler Buried In Avalanche Near Never Summer Range Continues For 2nd Day
CPW reminds people who live in mountain lion country to scan backyards before letting animals outside and not to leave them unattended for too long. Wildlife officials also recommend pet owners keep their animals on a leash when possible and avoid walks between dusk and dawn.MORE: Sen. Michael Bennet Introduces Public Health Insurance Option Medicare-X
For more information on living with mountain lions and what to do if you encounter one, visit the CPW website.