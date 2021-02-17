Snow is hitting the Front Range on Wednesday! Later afternoon, snow started to fall in the Denver area after impacting the high country earlier in the day.
This snow will stick with us through late on Wednesday night and possibly into Thursday morning. For the Denver area and I-25 corridor, we are looking at 1 to 3 inches of snow. It’s not a ton of snow, but enough to make the roads icy for the Thursday commute. The foothills could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while higher elevations to the west like Estes Park could possibly see 3 to 6 inches of snow.
We’ll see a gradual decrease in clouds on Thursday, but our high temperatures will stay on the cool side right around freezing.
Friday, more sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s. We stay in the low 40s through the weekend, with a little more light snow possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. After that, the real dry weather settles in along with much warmer temperatures into early next week. Highs will head back above normal and into the 50s.