EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County is getting ready to submit Five Star Certification applications so those businesses can operate under fewer restrictions. When Colorado moves Eagle County to Level Yellow on the COVID-19 dial, indoor restaurant seating and indoor event venues can move to 50% of capacity.
Eagle County has been at Level Orange for the past several weeks, which puts a 25% capacity limit on indoor restaurant and entertainment venues.
For Five Star Certification, approved businesses can operate under Level Yellow, which allows up to 50% capacity or 50 people indoors.
Five Star Certification applications for Eagle County will be available at eaglecountycovid.org.